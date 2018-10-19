West Orange police seek help to find missing person

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing West Orange resident. Paul Geiger Jr., age 82, was last seen on Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. At that time he left his residence in West Orange traveling to an appointment at another West Orange address, however, he never arrived.

Geiger is described as 6 feet, 2, inches tall, 179 pounds, with light complexion, medium build, white hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, beige pants and a black baseball hat.

He is operating a black 2017 Hyundai Accent, four-door, NJ Registration G13JKS.

While the West Orange police are actively investigating to find Geiger, they are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him and returning him to his family.

Anyone with information about Geiger is asked to call the West Orange police at 973-325-4000 or email jdemars@wopd.org.