WEST ORANGE, NJ — A lesson from the Jewish Learning Institute will ask “Does God really care?” On Monday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m., at Chabad of West Orange, 401 Pleasant Valley Way, JLI will discuss the importance of Jewish observances, even when they seem petty and burdensome, and can interfere with daily life. The lesson will be led by Rabbi Mendy Kasowitz.

For more information or to register, call 973-325-6311 or email rsvp@chabadwestorange.com.