Free rabies vaccines for dogs and cats

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The township will hold two free rabies vaccination clinics for dogs and cats in 2019. The first will be Saturday, Jan. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Public Works Department, 25 Lakeside Ave. in West Orange, and the second will be Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Fire Station No. 4, 280 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange.

Dogs and cats must have their rabies vaccination updated if it expires prior to Nov. 1, 2019. Check the application renewal form to see the rabies expiration date on file. First-time vaccinations will provide immunity for one year beginning 30 days after the vaccination. All other animals will receive immunity for three years. Puppies and kittens must be at least 4 months old to be vaccinated. A licensed veterinarian will administer the vaccine. All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in carriers. Animal licenses will be sold at both clinics; bring the renewal application with you. For more information, call 973-325-4121.