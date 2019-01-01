Judge to speak at Chabad’s annual Women’s Dinner

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Chabad of West Orange welcomes Judge Rachel “Ruchie” Freier to speak at the annual Women’s Dinner — “Encourage. Empower. Inspire.” — on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at 401 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange.

Freier, a civil court judge in Brooklyn’s fifth district and the first Hasidic woman to serve in public office in U.S. history, was born and raised in Brooklyn. Freier will share her incredible journey of inner strength and determination.

“Judge Freier is the quintessential person when it comes to empowering women the right way, and we are so grateful to be able to host her as the keynote speaker for our special annual event for the women of our community and beyond,” CWO co-director and event host Altie Kasowitz said. “Many of us have seen the videos clips, pictures and articles of her fascinating life story and we can’t wait to meet her in person.”

For more information and to make reservations, visit www.chabadwestorange.com/dinner, call 973-325-6311 or email altie@chabadwestorange.com.