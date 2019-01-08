Green Hill earns 5-star rating for quality

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Green Hill Senior Living in West Orange has earned the highest standard of excellence in nursing care, a 5-star rating by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services developed the star rating system to provide consumers with an easy way to search for nursing homes that provide the quality of care they desire.

Green Hill received five-star rankings for staffing and RN staffing for providing licensed nurse staff hours and physical therapist hours per resident day higher than the N.J. and U.S. average. CMS has long identified staffing as a vital component of a nursing home’s ability to provide quality care and uses staffing data to gauge staffing impact on quality of care in nursing home.

“I am incredibly proud to be supporting our dedicated and compassionate team of licensed nursing professionals who provide quality care for our residents, 24 hours a day,” Green Hill Executive Director and President Donna Lazartic said.

Green Hill also ranks much higher than average in the United States in 10 out of 15 CMS quality measures. CMS uses nursing home-reported clinical information to measure Quality of Resident Care, including hospital readmittance, first-time antipsychotic medication administration, new or worsened pressure ulcers, and residents who report pain. To review a full list resident quality measures, visit https://www.medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/search.html.