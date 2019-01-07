West Orange organization advocates for disabled

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Community activist Roz Moskovitz Bielski and the Pleasant Valley Civic Association in West Orange successfully advocated for the creation of a handicapped parking space in front of a group home on Pleasant Valley Way. The home is operated by Cerebral Palsy of North Jersey and serves six adults with developmental disabilities. The parking spot ensures that staff have a safe area for loading and unloading residents from their van.

“We are so grateful to Roz and to everyone with the Pleasant Valley Civic Association for all of the time and effort they have invested in making the area safer for our residents,” said David Bishop, CPNJ’s vice president for development and communications. “We would also like to thank the members of the Township Council for understanding the need for making safety a top priority.”