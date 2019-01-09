WO Chamber to hold networking kickoff mixer

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Start off the new year with an evening networking event hosted by the West Orange Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Jan. 16, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Courtyard Marriott, 8 Rooney Circle in West Orange.

This informal event is a great place for members and guests have a chance to build face-to-face partnerships. Past events have drawn more than 40 business people from around the area from many industries. Don’t forget to bring plenty of business cards!

Light fare and refreshments will be provided by event sponsor, Tez Roro, a real estate agent with Keller Williams. A cash bar will also be available in the lobby.

This event is free for active chamber members and charged for guests. Register to attend at http://www.westorangechamber.com/events/details/2019-kick-off-mixer-317.