14th annual WOHS Color Guard Invitational set for Jan. 26

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 14th annual Mid-Atlantic Indoor Network Winter Guard Competition will be held in the Tarnoff Gymnasium at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 26, from 4:30 to 9 p.m. West Orange High School will host the event and the WOHS Varsity and JV Winter Color Guards will perform in exhibition.

“The guard show will feature 20 teams from the Tri-State Area, and we are looking forward to hosting the kickoff to the competitive season,” WOHS Band Director Erin Lagatic said.

In addition to WOHS, teams from the following high schools are currently slated to perform: Parsippany Hills, Port Chester, Barnegat, Northern Valley, Nutley, Roxbury, Fair Lawn, Hillsborough, Matawan, Morris Hills, Pequannock, Wayne Hills, Mineola, Southern Regional and West Milford. Also performing will be Alter Ego, an independent color guard from West New York, N.J.

“We are excited to display the talent of our two winter guard teams this year. Thirty-five young ladies from West Orange High School, Liberty Middle School and Roosevelt Middle School comprise our two winter color guard teams,” Lagatic said.

The 2019 WOHS Varsity Color Guard show is titled “Becoming” and features the music “Quintette No. 1,” by Dustin O’Halloran; “Dear Theodosia,” from “Hamilton,” performed by Sara Bareilles; and “Angel,” by Sarah McLachlan. The Junior Varsity Color Guard show is titled “Beyond the Rainbow,” and features the music “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” performed by Katharine McPhee.

The program will begin at 4:30 p.m. with younger teams in the Scholastic Novice Class. The Music Boosters are providing refreshments and concessions for sale throughout the entire competition. The West Orange Varsity Color Guard will perform at approximately 7:45 p.m. and the awards ceremony will begin at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Monies earned from the event will help to fund the West Orange Winter Guard travel expenses, including the Varsity Color Guard trip to Dayton, Ohio, for Winter Guard International World Championships in April 2019. Admission to the event is charged.

For more information, visit https://wohsmusic.org/2019-guard-invitational/.