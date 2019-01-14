Celebrating MLK’s legacy, those who emulate him

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Join the township of West Orange and the West Orange Human Relations Commission for a celebration honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This free community program will be Monday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive. The celebration’s theme is “A Love for Service.”

The program will feature Michellene Davis, executive vice president and chief corporate affairs officer of RWJBarnabas, as the keynote speaker, the Newark Boys Chorus School Apprentice Choir, the WOHS Jubilee Choir, the St. Matthew AME dance troupe, UPAC dance troupe, and other speakers, artists and musicians. A continental breakfast will be available beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The township will also recognize and honor West Orange residents whose local contributions provide service to the West Orange community and beyond. Deserving honorees are West Orange residents whose professional and volunteer accomplishments honor King’s philosophy and open doors for others to reach their potential. This year’s honorees are former Councilman Victor Cirilo, L’Mani Viney, Erica Oliver, Willa Edgerton-Chisler and Royce Russell.