Teen dating abuse experts visit WOHS health classes

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Experts from the Center for Women, part of the National Council of Jewish Women/Essex, presented on the topic of “teen dating abuse” in West Orange High School health classes on Jan. 10 and 11.

Students used prior knowledge from their “Relationships and Abuse” unit taught in their Health 9 classes to analyze real-life scenarios that were presented.

All students were given an informative catalog about abusive relationship signs and ways to help anyone who may be involved in an abusive relationship.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD