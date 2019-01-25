Annual Black History Scholarship Dinner to be held at WOHS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Student Council at West Orange High School invites the community to attend the annual Black History Scholarship Dinner in the Tarnoff Cafeteria on Friday, Feb. 1, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Janice Johnson-Dias, founder of the GrassROOTS Community Foundation, will be the guest speaker at the popular event. In addition to the WOHS Jr. AFROTC presentation of colors, several performances are scheduled, including musical and dance performances,the Girls’ Drill Team and Boys’ Step Team, the WOHS Jubilee Choir, and poetry readings.

Tie Bro Handmade Bowties will be selling handmade bow ties at the event, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Scholarship Fund.

Tickets are charged and include the price of admission and a buffet dinner. Purchase tickets online at http://www.WOHSblackhistory.Eventbrite.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.