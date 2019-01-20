Chabad’s Women’s Dinner is smashing success

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Jan. 8, Chabad of West Orange held its annual Women’s Dinner with special guest Judge Rachel Freier. The evening was hosted by Altie Kasowitz, co-director of Chabad of West Orange, and included 130 guests from West Orange and the surrounding communities.

“What a delightful evening,” West Orange resident Shirley Levitan, a member of Chabad, said at the event. “Chabad of West Orange has accomplished many wonderful things and tonight proved to be another incredible event.”

Photos Courtesy of Mendy Kasowitz