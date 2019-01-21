eBorg STEM to hold robotics workshop for Girl Scouts

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, Jan. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive in West Orange, eBorg Robotics — Team No. 12538 — will host a free FIRST Robotics Workshop and a STEM question-and-answer session for Girl Scouts of Essex and Morris counties. The robotics workshop will be a hands-on, fun filled event, tailored to elementary and middle school children. Additionally, there will be a panel of inspiring women in STEM fields, consisting of doctors, engineers and technocrats, who will speak about their experiences, give advice and inspire a future generation to be involved in STEM. Even though the target audience is elementary and middle school Girl Scouts, all other girls who are interested in this event are welcome to attend and can learn more about the services the Girl Scouts organization and FIRST provide.

Girl Scout troops are asked to register, free of charge, to the event early by emailing the troop number and number of students attending to contact@eborgrobotics.org. All Girl Scouts who attend the event will also get a Robotics patch. If you are not part of a Girl Scouts troop, you can still register by emailing and paying a $5 per family cost at the door.