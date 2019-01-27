WOHS sophomore receives AFROTC scholarship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School sophomore and second-year AFJROTC Cadet Capt. Antoine Chapman has received the prestigious AFJROTC Chief of Staff Flight Academy Private Pilot Scholarship. The scholarship is only offered to 150 cadets worldwide each year.

“This means that this summer he will attend one of 11 participating universities for eight weeks, all expenses paid,” retired Major Joseph Marchesini, the WOHS AFJROTC instructor, said. “Following completion of the course, Cadet Capt. Chapman will earn a private pilot’s license. The estimated value of the scholarship is $20,000.”

There is no military commitment associated with this scholarship. It is an Air Force initiative — for well-qualified AFJROTC cadets only — to increase student interest in aviation careers.