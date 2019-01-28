Rotary networking event brings community members together

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Wednesday, Jan. 23, West Orange Rotary Club held a networking event at Nicholas Anthony Family Kitchen Restaurant, providing an opportunity for small business leaders and civic-minded community leaders to meet each other while learning of the many service projects in which the Rotary Club participates.

West Orange Rotary Club is a member of Rotary International, the largest service organization in the world. Some of the club’s local service projects include awarding student scholarships, distribution of dictionaries to third-grade elementary school students, being a Turtle Back Zoo benefactor, contributions to the West Orange Food Pantry and support for Camp Merry Heart for the Disabled. The club also participates in international projects, including efforts to eradicate polio worldwide, a water purification project in Uganda, providing funds and materials for people when a disaster occurs, and the Help the Children Hear project.

West Orange Rotary Club invites people in the community to become active members where the essential objective of Rotary is “Service Above Self.” For more information, visit www.westorangenjrotary.org or call President Cynthia Hadley-Bailey at 201-803-3999.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Tarnoff