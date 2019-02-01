Learn to eat for a healthy heart at Green Hill

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Learn about food and nutrition for a healthy heart and vascular system at a free event with Dr. Laura Rokosz on Thursday, Feb. 7, at 2:15 p.m. at Green Hill Senior Living, 103 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange.

Rokosz is a pharmacologist and food scientist with 28 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. She is the author of more than 40 peer-reviewed journal articles, including five Expert Opinion articles on obesity and cancer.

This event is open to the public. Register by calling 973-731-2300, ext. 234.