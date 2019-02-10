Investiture ceremony for 2019 WO St. Patrick’s Day Parade

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 2019 West Orange St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee will hold the annual investiture on Sunday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Mayfair Farms, 281 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange.

This year, the committee is honoring four outstanding individuals who are highly respected in the Irish American community. Leading the parade is Grand Marshal Carol Sharkey Corcoran, along with Deputy Grand Marshals Carolyn Diver Torchia, Joe Fagan and Terence “Terry” McHugh.

The investiture ceremony honors the grand marshal and deputies among family and friends and is a prelude to the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will commence Sunday, March 10, at 12:15 p.m. The parade proceeds along Main Street from West Orange Town Hall to Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

The price per ticket for the investiture ceremony is $55 and includes an open bar cocktail party and entertainment. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. For more information, contact westorangeparade@gmail.com.