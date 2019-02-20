Six-week Krav Maga course with Chabad

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A six-week course in Krav Maga will be available to men beginning Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 8 to 9 p.m. at Chabad of West Orange, 401 Pleasant Valley Way.

Krav Maga is a military self-defense and fighting system developed for the Israel Defense Forces and Israeli security forces derived from a combination of techniques sourced from boxing, wrestling, Aikido, judo and karate, along with realistic fight training.

This course will cover: combative principles and tactics; dealing with an active shooter situation in a public place; defense against a gun threat; defense against knife attack; and defense techniques against common unarmed attacks.

A tuition fee is charged for this course; wear comfortable clothing and sneakers. Register with instructor Michoel Shapiro, the Fighting Rabbi, at fightingrabbi@gmail.com or call 714-376-7181.