West Point is all in the family for West Orange brothers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Colin Morgan has received his certificate of appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point and will begin his journey as part of the Class of 2023 on July 1.

Morgan will represent one of 60 New Jersey seniors offered admissions to the prestigious military academy.

As if having one member of the family receiving an appointment wasn’t enough, Colin’s older brother, Chris “CJ” Morgan currently attends West Point and will graduate next year with the Class of 2020.

After moving to West Orange from Chicago with their family several years ago, both boys attended Edison and Liberty Middle schools, followed by West Orange High School. Both excelled academically and in wrestling, and CJ was also a star football player.

“I’m very proud and excited to have Colin at the academy with me,” CJ Morgan said. “He will definitely do well. Colin will be a great addition to the Long Gray Line.”

“We are so proud of Colin here at West Orange High School,” Principal Hayden Moore said. “Colin represents the best of the best and we are so excited to see these two fine young men reaching for their dreams and serving their country.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD