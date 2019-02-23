WO Rec to honor local men on March 2

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Recreation Department will hold its Rec Achievement Award Luncheon on Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. at the Katz Civic Center, 650 Pleasant Valley Way, with parking in the tennis court lot. Honorees at this event will be Mike Loreto of the Police Athletic League, Brad Palent of the Mountain Top League and Mike Shannon of the Recreation Department.

Admission to this celebration is charged, and includes a buffet lunch. For more information, call 973-325-4150.