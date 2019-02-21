New guidelines for firearms applications

WEST ORANGE, NJ — As of Feb. 18, the New Jersey State Police Firearms Investigation Unit has activated the Firearms Application and Registration System statewide, according to a press release from West Orange Township.

The activation of FARS will allow firearms applications to be created and submitted online. To access the portal, visit www.njportal.com/NJSP/fars.

The West Orange Police Department is here to assist residents with the application. For more information, visit www.westorange.org/firearm-applicants, or contact Sgt. George Lopez at 973-325-4040 or glopez@wopd.org.