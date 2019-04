WEST ORANGE, NJ — Our Lady of Lourdes will hold its annual Spring Festival Tricky Tray on Friday, April 26, at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria, 100 Valley Way in West Orange. Admission is charged and includes a sandwich, dessert, beverages and 25 auction tickets.

For reservations, call Ann at 973-325-2212 or Roseanne at 973-634-6104.