St. Cloud welcomes storyteller Queen Nur for BHM

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Karen Abdul-Malik, better known to appreciative audiences as “Queen Nur,” enraptured students at St. Cloud Elementary School on Feb. 22 with her captivating storytelling program, “Sweet Potato Pie and Such.” The visit was part of St. Cloud’s Black History Month celebrations, which lasted throughout February.

The program features Queen Nur and her ability to connect students to the oral history of Africans and African Americans through her tales, props and audience participation. She has traveled to 38 states and overseas to share her talents and tales, helping people understand the value of their tradition.

Students were fully engaged in Queen Nur’s tale of a sweet potato that just refused to come out of the ground and how it took a community to finally pull it out. Laughter filled the gym as students participated in the storytelling and listened intently.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD