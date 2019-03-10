Hazel School holds 5th annual ‘Feel the Beat’ BHM event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Hazel Elementary School PTA held the school’s fifth annual Black History Month event, “Feel the Beat,” on Feb. 22. Students in grades K-5 lit up the Hazel stage with exciting performances of music, theater, dance and poetry. The evening, which was inspired by ancient black culture, was closed out by the the Umoja dance group.

The program involved students from each grade presenting poems and the Hazelette Dancers. Following the performances, a soul food dinner was served to all.

Photos Courtesy of Fatou Mbaye