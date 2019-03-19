WO Chabad to host community Passover seder

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Few Jewish holidays evoke the same warm sentiments as Passover. Memories of family and friends gathered as the four cups of wine are poured, the four questions asked and the matzo served all contribute to Passover’s popularity in the Jewish community. Sharing the warmth and tradition of this festival, Chabad of West Orange is inviting all residents to participate in a community seder on Friday, April 19, at 8 p.m. hosted by Rabbi Mendy and Altie Kasowitz at 401 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange.

The seder takes participants through the liberation of the Israelites from Egyptian bondage, while sharing the relevance and beauty of the age-old festival in today’s world. Included in the seder will be a handmade “shmurah” matzo, wine and a delicious homemade meal.

“Passover is not simply a celebration of the historic liberation of an ancient people,” Rabbi Mendy Kasowitz, director of Chabad of West Orange, said. “Passover is about our own personal liberation — physically, emotionally and spiritually. Passover inspires us to break free from the shackles restraining us from reaching new heights in our lives, relationships and connection with God.”

All are welcome to join the community seder, regardless of Jewish affiliation or background. Reservations can be made online at www.chabadwestorange.com/seder or by calling 973-325-6311. Admission is charged.