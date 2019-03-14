Celebrate Purim with Chabad of West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ — What do a hip-hop artist, a chassidic professor, an Iranian escapee, arts and crafts and delicious food have in common? They are all going to be at Chabad of West Orange, 401 Pleasant Valley Way, for this year’s Purim feast on Thursday, March 21. Mincha is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by a final megillah reading in the library with the Purim feast and festivities to follow in the main ballroom. This year, Chabad welcomes hip-hop artist Robert “Poppa Left” Lefkowitz.

Additionally, West Orange resident Joe Rozehzadeh will share his personal harrowing escape and journey out of Persia, otherwise known today as Iran, when he was 12 years old.

There will be a special program for the children which includes arts and crafts, games, and prizes for the best costumes.

After dinner and dessert, a chassidishe farbrengen will take place interspersed with singing and l’chaims, with Rabbi Yaacov Wagner, professor of Judaic studies at Yeshivas Tiferes Bachurim at the Rabbinical College of America.

All are welcome regardless of background or affiliation. Walk-ins are welcome but RSVPs are requested. To register for the Purim feast, visit www.chabadwestorange.com/rsvp or call 973-325-6311.