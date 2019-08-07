WOCC Biz 2.0 workshop event

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Attend West Orange Chamber of Commerce’s August Biz 2.0 workshop event, at which Arnie Amir, owner of GrowthPoint Business Consulting, will present “Real Leadership Matters: How Your Employees and Customers Benefit.” The session will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Montclair Golf Club, 25 Prospect Ave. in West Orange.

Amir asks: Do your employees know what you’re trying to accomplish with your business? Are they all pulling in the same business growth direction? Do you really know what your customers think about you, your products and your services? During this interactive workshop, attendees will learn the most effective ways to bring all these factors together to give you and your business the best possible chance to succeed.

Admission is charged for non-WOCC members. Register in advance at http://www.westorangechamber.com/events/details/biz-2-0-lunch-learn-august-2019-379.