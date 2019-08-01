KemperSports appoints general manager for Rock Spring Golf Club

WEST ORANGE, NJ — KemperSports has appointed Chris Parker to serve as general manager at Rock Spring Golf Club in West Orange, according to a July 26 press release. As general manager, Parker will be responsible for overseeing golf course operations and managing guest experiences at the club.

“We are excited to welcome Chris to KemperSports and Rock Spring Golf Club,” KemperSports Vice President of Operations Val D’Souza said. “Chris brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, which will greatly benefit the team as they move through their first season as a public course.”

Parker began his career managing various courses in the Charlotte, N.C., area, as well as coaching college golf at his alma mater, Johnson C. Smith University, also in Charlotte. He later went on to become a golf operations manager at East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C. Parker most recently served as golf business manager for the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission in Prince George’s County, Maryland. In this role, Parker created golf instructional programs and business plans for three golf facilities.

Parker is a lifelong golf industry veteran. He grew up working various jobs at his father’s golf course, going on to play college golf where he was a three-time all-conference team selection.