WO firefighter injured in Galloway Court blaze

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at 7 Galloway Court at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, according to township spokesman Joseph Fagan.

On arrival units discovered the vehicle fire had communicated to the 2.5-story unoccupied wood-frame single-family home with heavy smoke and fire showing from the attic space of the structure. With the assistance of and coverage from mutual aid companies from Orange, East Orange, South Orange, Montclair, Belleville, Bloomfield and Irvington fire departments, and Atlantic and Roseland EMS, the fire was extinguished using a defensive strategy.

A partial collapse of the roof occurred during suppression operations. One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to St. Barnabas Medical Center for evaluation and treatment. The fire is currently under investigation.