Engineering Explorations camp concludes 2nd year at WOHS

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Engineering Explorations Summer Camp, held July 8 through 26 at West Orange High School, completed another successful season, offering students multileveled STEM projects and opportunities.

The camp provided different levels of instruction broken down into age groups. Students were able to keep all their projects and documented their learning in their “engineering portfolios.” Approximately 60 students attended each of the three weeks.

Foundations of STEM was recommended for students ages 8 through 10; projects included a marble run, water-powered rockets, wind turbines and solar-powered fans. Engineering design was recommended for students ages 8 through 15; participants built solar-powered cars, model skyscrapers and roller coasters. In 3D prototyping and graphic design, recommended for ages 10 through 15, students designed their own T-shirts and stickers. In the robotics fabrication and programming course, recommended for students ages 12 and older, campers fabricated alarm and robotic circuits, and learned Arduino programming.

During the outdoor “technology recess” periods, students flew quad-copter drones, drove RC cars, played vintage video games and examined the latest technologies, including virtual reality.

“We strive to build not only academic skills but leadership skills as well,” said Ryan DelGuercio, camp founder and the district’s supervisor of technology and engineering. “I was very happy with all the positive feedback on the camp. Our goal is to provide students with rigorous STEM content through hands-on learning, while at the same time making camp fun with the many different activities in our Technology Recess.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD