West Orange High School hosts second summer session

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School welcomed its second cohort of summer school students into the district’s Summer Institute Credit Recovery program on July 1. The Summer Institute affords high school students the opportunity to recover course credits toward graduation.

Courses offered this year are algebra I and II, and English courses for all grade levels. Classes are taught by WOHS educators Saira Azad, Elicia Baker, Lori Bollotta, Teresa Harris, Allan Norville, Jonathan Tick and Caniece Williams. Classes meet Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon over a five-week period.

This summer, the institute provided increased course offerings in both math and English. Courses remain free of charge to West Orange residents, while out-of-district students pay a fee of $340, which is competitive with other local school districts.

Summer Institute coordinator Dana Peart said the institute enrolled 51 students this year, four of whom are on target to graduate and receive their high school diploma in a few days.

“It is truly gratifying to see these students focused on learning and taking advantage of this opportunity to recover course credit through this program, particularly those who will graduate in August,” she said.

Peart has received positive feedback from teachers and students alike.

“This coursework reinforces important skills that students often forget over the summer. Students who are attending the Summer Institute will be well prepared for the next level of coursework in September,” Norville, who teaches algebra II, said.

“The Summer Institute allows students to receive more individualized instruction,” Azad, who teaches English, said. “Students are thus able to improve their content area skills by identifying their strengths and pinpointing their weaknesses via conferencing and one-on-one instruction.

Graduating senior Nahgie Robinson-Purefoy is not only enjoying the literature he is reading in Baker’s class, but expressed gratitude for the chance to recover his course credits.

“It feels good to have the opportunity to take this course and not have to come back to school for another year. I do not have to prolong my future plans and I can get on with my life. I appreciate this chance very much,” he said.

The final three days of the program are reserved for the mandatory New Jersey Student Learning Assessment, giving students the opportunity to pass or improve their previous test scores.

The Summer Institute concludes Aug. 1.