Dump truck hits police troopers, pedestrians on Route 280

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A major accident on the eastbound side of Route 280 shut down traffic and sent two New Jersey State Police troopers to the hospital on Tuesday, July 30.

At approximately 11 a.m., NJSP tweeted: “At 10:22 a.m., a dump truck struck two troopers outside of their patrol cars & multiple pedestrians at an accident investigation on I-280 EB MP 9.8 in West Orange. Both troopers were transported by ambulance to an area hospital.”

This was followed by a second tweet, reading: “No serious injuries reported by pedestrians. Dump truck remained on scene. All lanes closed due to investigation. Expect delays. No additional information available.”

According to authorities, the troopers and pedestrians were out of their vehicles at the time, investigating an earlier accident that had occurred there, when the dump truck hit them.

“Our thoughts are with the state troopers, fire personnel, EMS professionals and pedestrians who were injured in this morning’s incident along Interstate 280, when a dump truck plowed into the site of an earlier accident,” Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a statement. “While this is an ongoing investigation, it should remind us all of the dangers our first responders can encounter while performing their jobs on our roadways. We wish all of those injured a speedy recovery. We will continue to pray for them all.”