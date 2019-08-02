WEST ORANGE, NJ — Chabad of West Orange will host a Friday night dinner with the “Traveling Chassidim” on Aug. 9 at 401 Pleasant Valley Way in West Orange; candle lighting and services will commence at 7 p.m., followed by dinner at approximately 8 p.m. Admission is charged; RSVP at www.chabadwestorange.com/fnd.

The ninth day of the Hebrew month of Av is the day that both Holy Temples were destroyed and numerous calamities befell the Jewish people. However, because of the holiness of Shabbat, the fasting and observances is postponed to after Shabbat. Shabbat will be celebrated to the fullest, preparing for the time when the 9 Av will be turned into a day of joy and celebration.