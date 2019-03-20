WOSF announces Doc Congilose Challenge Grant

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Scholarship Fund and former athletes on the West Orange High School baseball team who played for coach Phil “Doc” Congilose have issued a challenge grant to honor the memory of the beloved coach and educator.

Vin Nigara and Jim Quinn will match dollar-for-dollar — up to $5,000 — any contributions received by the West Orange Scholarship Fund in Congilose’s memory. One-hundred percent of the funds raised will be used to establish a permanent endowment in the coach’s name; the money will be used to award scholarships annually, in perpetuity, beginning in June.

Congilose died in January 2016 at age 81. He coached baseball for 17 years at West Orange and Mountain high schools; his WOHS teams won state championships in 1967 and 1971. Congilose was also a physical education teacher and taught health as an adjunct professor at the college level.

“We believe establishing a scholarship in his name would be a fitting honor and one that he would have welcomed,” Quinn said, citing Congilose’s dedication to education. “On a personal note, we remember the coach as someone who cared deeply about his players and their development as athletes, students and young men. He always allowed the team to take credit for their successes and followed up with many players long after graduation as if they were members of his extended family.”

Make checks payable to the West Orange Scholarship Fund with the coach’s name in the memo line, and mail them to Jim Quinn at 23 Witte Place, West Orange, NJ 07052. Donations can be made online at www.woboe.org/Page/615.