Freeholders honor the life and legacy of Chris Morgan Jr.

LIVINGSTON, NJ — During a special presentation held at Livingston Town Hall on July 25, the Essex County Board of Chosen Freeholders honored the life and legacy of West Orange’s Christopher Morgan Jr.

Morgan made national news when he was killed June 6 in an accident that occurred during a training exercise at the United States Military Academy at West Point. Affectionately known as “C.J.,” he grew up in West Orange and graduated from West Orange High School in 2015. He was a standout wrestler and football player, co-captained his high school football team, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the Essex County Tournament and set the record for most wins ever in one season by a West Orange wrestler. He stood out among his peers as an athlete, a student and a generous person.

Freeholder President Brendan Gill thanked CJ’s parents, April and Christopher Morgan Sr., for coming and offered condolences to the family on behalf of Essex County.

“The entire community of West Orange embraced Chris as one of their own; tonight Essex County embraces him as one of our own,” Gill said. “He was our brother, our friend, and we all felt this tragic loss when we heard the news.”

Morgan Sr. thanked the freeholders and those in attendance for their support.

“The love and support that we’ve had from the community is what has helped us get through,” he said.

Photos Courtesy of Jeffrey Cora and Glen Frieson