CHI hosts Searchlight Speaker Series

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Saturday, April 27, at 3 p.m., the spring 2019 Searchlight Speaker Series begins at Church of the Holy Innocents, 681 Prospect Ave. in West Orange, with a family program for children of all ages. “Animal Enrichment” is a one-hour program examining the needs of animals, from feeding and cleaning, to providing the mentally and physically stimulating environments that ensure the health and welfare of mind, body and soul. Presented by the Turtle Back Zoo Educational Outreach Team, the program includes meeting a few ambassador animals and arts and crafts activities for children. There is a suggested donation.

The series continues Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m., presenting Joe Fagan, the official historian of West Orange. Fagan will explore “A History of the Church of the Holy Innocents” through a PowerPoint presentation, including vintage photos and maps of this 147-year-old parish and its roots, which are interwoven with the history of the Roosevelt family. He will describe how the church was moved to its current location and the individuals who acted to save it. He will also speak about the lives of several of those buried in the church’s graveyard and answer questions from the audience. There is a suggested donation.

For more information, send an email to holyinnocents681@yahoo.com.