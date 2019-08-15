Rock Spring Golf Club to hold seminar to help fundraisers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rock Spring Golf Club in West Orange will hold a seminar on “Tournament 101” to provide organizations with information about and tips for holding a fundraiser at the club. The seminar will be Thursday, Aug. 29, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the club, 90 Rock Spring Road.

The seminar will include training on creating or enhancing the overall tournament experience, and instruction on how to raise money for a cause and how to recruit golfers, volunteers and sponsors to the event.

Attendance is charged and includes cost of seminar, lunch, tournament planning kit and door prizes. To attend, make a reservation by contacting Chris Parker at 973-731-6464 or cparker@kempersports.com.

  

