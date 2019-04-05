WO community to remember Zaccaro on Arbor Day

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange community will gather on Friday, April 12, at 2 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive, to celebrate Arbor Day. At this event, Mayor Robert D. Parisi, the West Orange Township Council, the West Orange Board of Education and all LMS students will dedicate a tree in memory of former teacher Susan E. Zaccaro.

Zaccaro, 54, of Nutley, was a beloved and respected science teacher for the West Orange School District for 27 years. She died June 30, 2018, after a battle with leukemia. She was nominated several times for teacher of the year and received a 2018 Community Service Award for her work in the district.

This Arbor Day celebration will take on profound significance as a tree will be planted in her memory on the grounds of the school where she most recently taught. The spirit of renewal and rebirth will be prevalent as Zaccaro’s memory is kept alive in what promises to be a touching ceremony.