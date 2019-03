WEST ORANGE, NJ — FAMILYConnections is holding its first Bowl-A-Thon on Friday, March 29, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Eagle Rock Lanes, 424 Eagle Rock Ave. in West Orange. There are a few spots left!

Join the organization for a night of bowling and fun to raise awareness and donations for FAMILYConnections.

A fee applies and includes two hours of bowling, shoes, pizza, beverages and more. To participate, email Robert Martin at RMartin@familyconnectionsnj.org.