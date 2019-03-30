West Orange student honored as ‘Unsung Hero’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Essex County School Boards Association honored 27 of the county’s high school seniors at its annual “Unsung Heroes Student Recognition Program,” held March 14 at Liberty Middle School in West Orange.

“In my role as president of the Essex County School Boards Association, we brought the Student Recognition Program ‘Unsung Heroines/Heroes’ event to Essex County three years ago,” said Sandra Mordecai, who is also vice president of the West Orange Board of Education. “Each year, Essex SBA recognizes a senior from each of the county’s high schools. These students make outstanding contributions to their schools and communities, but are often overlooked by traditional student recognition guidelines; they have distinguished themselves in unique ways, model good citizenship, and possess a quiet strength that inspires others in the spirit of volunteerism.”

Among the honorees was West Orange High School senior Jhomary Dominquez.

“I want you all to know how impressed I am with Jhomari’s intellect, integrity, strength, determination and resilience,” WOHS Principal Hayden Moore said. “Jhomary is the only student on our School Safety Committee, which consists of administrators, disciplinarians, counselors and security officers, and as a result of her participation, we have done a better job of providing our students with more relevant assemblies and workshops. She was the driving force behind a daily lunch program that provides opportunities for our special education students to sit with general education upperclassmen.”

In addition to being in the top 10 percent of her class, Dominquez is a member of the National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, the Unity Club and the Italian Club. She was captain of the girls’ volleyball team, played on the girls’ basketball team and plays on the girls’ softball team.

Each Unsung Hero received a gift card to be used as they head off to college or career, provided by board members, superintendents and Babb Insurance Company in West Orange.

“Jhomari has made outstanding contributions to our school and special education community, while maintaining good grades,” Mordecai said. “This was a very proud moment for us all. Jhomari continues our traditions as a Mountaineer student athlete showing the world the best West Orange High has to offer: excellence in education and good role models.”

Photos Courtesy of WOSD