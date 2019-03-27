Join West Orange in unplugging for Earth Hour

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On March 20, the West Orange Environmental Commission gathered with the township community at the Thomas Edison National Historical Park to launch Earth Hour, an annual initiative that encourages people worldwide to shut off their lights and electrical appliances for at least that one hour and to be more mindful of protecting the environment.

Earth Hour has become a worldwide movement organized by the World Wildlife Fund encouraging individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights and electronics for one hour, from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. on the last Saturday in March — this year March 30 — as a symbol of commitment to the planet. It has grown to engage more than 7,000 cities and towns across 187 countries. Each year the township of West Orange is registered as one of the participating communities. Visit EarthHour.org to see photos of the Earth go dark in every time zone around the world.

On March 20, WOEC Chairman Mike Brick introduced presentations from: Thomas Edison NHP Superintendent Tom Ross; Mayor Robert Parisi discussing the preservation of Rock Spring Country Club; Councilwoman and WO Environmental Commission Council liaison Susan McCartney providing a historical perspective on the township’s initiatives and commitment through the Sustainable Jersey certification program; the West Orange High School Director of the Sustainable Engineering & Technology Department instructor Catherine Gardner and students Elijah Millington and Ari Rogers discussing water conservation; David Alexander from the Essex County Environmental Center announcing upcoming spring programs; Andrew Trenk, Environmental Commission member and legislative aide to Assemblyman John McKeon; township forester John Linson on township tree protection policies and procedures; Java Composting representatives; and Sandy Williams, a representative from Field-Goods who explained this fresh produce local delivery program.

Photos Courtesy of Susan McCartney