Local fundraiser to support St. Baldrick’s Foundation

WEST ORANGE, NJ — It takes a community to cure childhood cancer. The St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a volunteer-driven charity dedicated to raising money for childhood cancer research, will host one of its signature head-shaving events at The Shillelagh Club, 648 Prospect Ave. in West Orange, on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 8 p.m. Dozens of men, women and children will shave their heads in solidarity with children with cancer while raising critical funds for research.

In the last 12 years, this local event has shaved more than 600 heads and raised more than $930,000 for childhood cancer research. Now in the event’s 13th year, event organizers hope to surpass $1 million in total donations.

Why all the shaved heads? Worldwide, more than 300,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year and it remains the leading cause of death by disease among children in the United States. With only a small percentage of all federal cancer research funding dedicated to pediatric cancer research, St. Baldrick’s Foundation grant funds are critical to continue the battle against this devastating disease.

On Sept. 14, come out for a full day of great food, fun and entertainment by several bands, face painters, bagpipers and Irish step dancers. Admission is free but there will be a modest charge for food and beverages; 100 percent of the money collected goes to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

There will also be a raffle and silent auction to raise additional funds for the charity. Local businesses are encouraged to donate products or services for the raffle/auction. Donations of food and event sponsorship are also welcome.

Visit www.stbaldricks.org/events/Shillelagh2019.