Senior Garden Club members eat the fruit of their labors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Members of the Senior Garden Club gather for lunch at the Toby Katz Center at Degnan Park for the first Harvest Garden Festival Luncheon on Aug. 13. In addition to other food, attendees supped on vegetables and herbs grown on the premises in the community garden under the guidance of Rutgers University master gardeners, who have been integral to the garden’s success. The Nicholas Vecchio Memorial Garden honors the late president of UNICO and was dedicated several years ago.

Club members at the event are, seated, from left, Lucy Broomall, Ruth Silver, Hannah Attermann, and Joan Kram; and, standing, from left, Louis Volpe, Morris Silver, Carolyn Ferguson, Noelia Perez, Debbie Arbit, Bev Reilly, Jean Miliano and Laura Van Dyke. Van Dyke is the senior services coordinator for the township of West Orange and Perez is her assistant.

A salad made exclusively with ingredients planted and harvested at the garden is seen in the inset.

For more information about the club, contact Van Dyke at 973-325-4105 or lvandyke@westorange.org.