West Orange police to crack down on distracted drivers

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Police Department has announced that there will be a crackdown on distracted driving. For a three-week period beginning Monday, April 1, 207 police departments and law enforcement agencies around New Jersey received more than $1 million in grants to fund additional patrols to issue tickets.

Although texting while driving is most associated with distracted driving, it comes in many potentially dangerous forms. Tickets can also be issued for: using a cell phone or smartphone; eating and drinking; talking to passengers; grooming; reading, including maps; using a navigation system; watching a video; and adjusting a radio, CD player or MP3 player.

West Orange is one of eight towns in Essex County participating in this program, which will be enforced around the state. Driver inattention was listed as a contributing factor in more than half of the crashes in New Jersey in 2016 and was a contributing factor in more than 740,000 crashes from 2012 to 2016, according to the state. Although the program began April 1, which is often associated with pranking co-workers and friends, being safe on the road is no laughing matter. Being mindful of distractions while driving and avoiding them is an essential part of helping make the roads safer year-round.

For a first offense, the offender will pay a fine between $200 and $400; for a second offense, between $400 and $600; and for a third or subsequent offense, a fine of $800, three motor vehicle points and a possible 90-day license suspension.