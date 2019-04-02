Rotary sponsors soup kitchen luncheon

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On March 30, Cynthia Hadley-Bailey, president of the Rotary Club of West Orange, and club members and their families hosted more than 60 people for lunch at Christine’s Soup Kitchen at Holy Trinity Church. Club members served food that included salad, an entree and dessert. Food was also provided for people to take home and children were given a backpack for school.

Rotary Club members contribute money and their time to support local charities and civic organizations as well as international projects to help those in need. Religious and civic organizations sponsor soup kitchen luncheons on Saturdays throughout the year. Organizations wishing to participate can contact Julie Ehrlers at 973-740-1139.