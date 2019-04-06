West Orange schools receive NAMM recognition for music excellence

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange School District has been named a “Best Community in the Nation for Music Education for 2019” by The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

From 41 states, 623 school districts were named among the Best Communities for Music Education. Now in its 20th year, the award program recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who have made music education part of a well-rounded curriculum. Designations are made to districts and schools that demonstrate an exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

“I am extremely proud of the work that is accomplished in our district’s music program,” said Supervisor of Fine Arts Louis Quagliato. “We have the finest and most talented teachers working with our students every day to accomplish a common goal — to enable our students to grow musically and culturally by exposing them to various genres of music and to instill an appreciation and understanding of music by enabling every student to reach their full potential through an emphasis on music literacy.

“We are grateful to have been given this award by the NAMM Foundation for the second year in a row and will continue working to achieve this annual distinction of excellence,” he concluded.