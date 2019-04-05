West Orange High School freshman receives prestigious award

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School freshman Soham Bhatnagar has received a President’s Volunteer Service Award for the number of volunteer hours completed.

The award recognizes Americans of all ages who volunteer significant amounts of their time in service to their communities. As a student at Liberty Middle School, Bhatnagar spent countless hours to have the stretch of road of Mt. Pleasant Avenue from the Livingston border to Kelly Drive, where LMS is located, named a “Designated School Zone.”

Bhatnagar also received West Orange community’s Mayor’s Award in 2018 for his work in connection to traffic safety.