Ninth annual 5K Run/3K Walk for Nikhil set for Sept. 15

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Registration is now open for the ninth annual Stop For Nikhil 5K Run/Walk to remember those who died and to honor those who have been seriously injured in traffic crashes. The event will be Sunday, Sept. 15, at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave.

On race day, registration begins at 7:30 a.m.; the ceremony at 8:30 a.m.; 5K run at 9 a.m.; 3K walk at 9:15 a.m.; awards ceremony at 10 a.m.; and kids’ fun run at 10:30 a.m. Awards will be presented to the team captain who raises the most funds, team captain who has the most team members, top male and female runners, and top three male and female runners in each age group.

Funds raised support ongoing programs to promote traffic safety awareness and provide need-based music lessons and academic scholarships to children. Thanks to their partnership with Essex County, reduced admissions will be offered to participants at Turtle Back Zoo, Safari MiniGolf and Codey Arena on race day.

To learn more about the Nikhil Badlani Foundation and its programs, to register for the event, or donate to the foundation, visit https://nikhilbadlanifoundation.org.