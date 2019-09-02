Avoid the common mistakes in estate, long-term care planning

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Yale S. Hauptman, founding partner of Hauptman & Hauptman, will host “Estate and Long-Term Care Planning Blunders: Don’t Make the Same Mistakes” on Monday, Sept. 9, at 12:30 p.m. at the JCC MetroWest, 760 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. This forum will discuss and answer questions about the legal issues families face when dealing with executing wills, trusts, powers of attorney, health care directives, guardianships and conservatorships. Celebrity case studies will be used to illustrate common mistakes — and their consequences — so many unwittingly make.

Dessert will be sponsored by Care One Assisted Living of Livingston. Space will be limited. For more information or to register, email contact@hauptmanlaw.com or call 973-994-2287.