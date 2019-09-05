‘Beyond the Silence’ screening and talk back

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Stop Suicide Advocacy Coalition will screen “Beyond the Silence,” a feature-length movie loosely based on the novel “Clipped Wings They Do Fly,” by William Michael Barbee, on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road in West Orange. Coalition founder Tammy Williams will facilitate a post-film question-and-answer session with Barbee, who made the film.

The movie highlights the life of the lead character, Billy Ray Michaels, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder compounded by schizophrenia. He finds himself on trial for murder — a crime he does not remember committing. Billy Ray is entangled in a world of confusion, which, unbeknownst to him, he created.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie beginning promptly at 7 p.m. There will be light refreshments prior to the movie. Audience members must be ages 16 or older. For more information, contact 973-219-7687 or twmsblackwell@gmail.com. To register for this free event, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/private-movie-screening-beyond-the-silence-and-talk-back-tickets-69778199473.